Residents of Stratford might find themselves crossing the bridge for locally grown goods this summer.

At the town council meeting on Wednesday night, it was announced the Stratford farmers' market is cancelled for this year.

Town councillor Gail MacDonald is on the recreation, culture and events committee. She said there just weren't enough vendors to take part in the market this year.

The cancellation came just days before the usual kickoff in Cotton Park and Cotton Centre.

The farmers' market, which usually opens in June and closes for the year in September, showcased organic produce, baked goods and other items from local Prince Edward Island farmers and artisans.