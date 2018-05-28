Stratford looking for ways to build on diversity

The town of Stratford, P.E.I., is looking for ways to build on its goal of becoming a more diverse and inclusive community.

Ten years ago, the town adopted a master plan to help it become more welcoming to newcomers and other diverse groups such as the LBGTQ community.

Mayor David Dunphy said much of the master plan has been implemented. For example, he said the town has made events such as Canada Day and the New Year's levee more inclusive, and has encouraged people from different backgrounds to participate on committees.

Addressing issues 'proactively'

Now the town wants to update the plan, and is asking residents to help by sharing their thoughts and experiences in an online survey on the town's website.

"We want to ensure that people are treated fairly and that we address those issues proactively," Dunphy said.

"When we get the input from the residents, that's really where we get a great starting point of data to determine where we should be focusing for the community in terms of diversity and inclusion going forward. So this is great information that we will utilize in our decision-making process."

Are you a newcomer to PEI residing in Stratford? If so, we want to hear your experiences and ideas for helping Stratford to be as welcoming, inclusive and diverse as possible. Please attend our upcoming focus group on May 29th 7-8:30 P.M. RSVP wwatts@townofstratford.ca. <a href="https://t.co/itgIEuhhN1">pic.twitter.com/itgIEuhhN1</a> —@StratfordPEI

The deadline for the survey is May 30. The town is also inviting newcomers to be part of a focus group on May 29.

