A storm day is just a working day for those in health care on P.E.I., usually with some extra hours and perhaps an on-site sleepover. At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, 130 staff stayed the night — a number administrators believe is a record.

At Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown, staff arrived to work Monday morning knowing they might not be able to leave at the end of their shift — something they say is normal for them.

'It's easier being there than worrying about getting to work.' — Jamie MacDonald, Health P.E.I.

"We have to anticipate the fact that it's a 24-hour-a-day, 7-days-a-week operation," said Jason Lee, associate administrator at the senior and nursing home.

"You're just never sure, when your shift is over in the middle of a storm, if you are getting home or not," Lee said.

'We have to be here'

Mary Templeman works in Whisperwood's dining room and kitchen, and packs her overnight bag whenever bad weather is forecast. Monday, along with extra clothes, she brought a crossword puzzle book and some snacks.

Jason Lee, associate administrator with Whisperwood Villa, says staff make every effort to get to work during bad weather. (Laura Meader)

"I thought I better get my storm chips" joked Templeman.

"We have to be here for the seniors make sure they're taken care of … I'll be here if they need me,"

Whisperwood has some empty rooms with beds, and other spaces are sometimes converted into sleeping quarters.

"We all help each other, we just take turns and make sure all the residents are taken care of," said Brenda Chandler, a geriatric assistant.

'Try to anticipate'

Staff at Health P.E.I.'s facilities and hospitals are also prepared to stay the night when needed, said chief administrator Jamie MacDonald, noting bad weather requires advance planning.

Mary Templeman is prepared to sleep over at her workplace for two nights in a row. (Laura Meader)

"We really look at the storm and try to anticipate as best as we can." said MacDonald. "Friday, we started planning for today."

Some patients had their appointments switched to before the storm was scheduled to hit, while others were simply cancelled, she said.

Staff who wish to stay are assigned sleeping areas, and food boxes are provided by nutrition services.

"The nursing units — we have beds, cots, stretchers available," said MacDonald. "It's easier being there than worrying about getting to work."

Essential work

Staff at Whisperwood understand they are providing an essential service and they must make every effort to get to work, said Lee.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital provides food boxes for staff working during storms. (Jamie MacDonald)

"They know how important it is for them to get into work," said Lee.

Storm days can be more costly as they usually involve overtime for staff working longer hours.

"We're just happy that they'll stay," said Lee "The extra cost is just part of the operation."

'Get through it together'

Lee also had a bag packed Monday.

"We get through it together," he said.

'The camaraderie on a storm day is phenomenal,' says Kerry Trenholm, who works at Whisperwood Villa seniors and nursing home. (Laura Meader)

Kerry Trehholm, the co-associate director of activities at Whisperwood, said there's a different feeling on storm days.

"The camaraderie on a storm day is phenomenal … just with your co-workers, you make it through."