Police are investigating after the break-in of a storage trailer in the Canavoy, P.E.I., area that included the theft of two firearms.

Souris RCMP said a person or people entered the trailer on private property sometime between June 17 and July 8 and took the firearms as well as "a number" of other items.

A news release sent by police did not specify the type of firearms, and no one was immediately available to elaborate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 1-902-687-9300.

Information can be provided anonymously to P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.