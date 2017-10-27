P.E.I. businessman Danny Murphy says while it may take time, there are plans to build something on the former location of the Stanhope Beach Resort and Conference Centre.

The resort and centre was destroyed by fire in April 2013. Four buildings were destroyed including the main building and conference centre. The main building included the kitchen, dining room and guest rooms.

The location was a popular wedding venue.

The Stanhope Beach Resort had 85 rooms and a 200-seat conference centre. It was the Island's oldest hotel, first opened in 1855.

"I really believe that we will do something with it, maybe like a 50-room lodge there with some nice meeting space. I do believe that," said Murphy.

"Will it happen in the next three years? No, We have other projects that we are dealing with."

But Murphy said because he lives in Stanhope and loves it there he's quite sure something will be built to replace it.