2 arrested after stabbing on Lennox Island

Two people were arrested on Lennox Island, P.E.I., after a stabbing Wednesday night.

RCMP said a 39 year-old man was stabbed in the chest during a domestic dispute.

The man and a 38-year-old women were both arrested at the scene, police said. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out and then released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and both face charges.The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. last night.

Police are not saying what type of weapon was involved.

