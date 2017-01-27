A rally at Charlottetown's St. Jean Elementary Thursday night demonstrated support for all P.E.I. schools recommended for closure.

St. Jean school is one of five schools on the Island that have been threatened with closure in the ongoing school review.

"Keep fighting with us, and let's not close our schools. Save our schools.' - Janna-Lynne Durant

There were about 100 people in attendance, some alumni of the schools, some parents, students, local politicians and people from other school zones there to show support.

Janna-Lynne Durant, the president of St. Jean's Home and School Association, said she was pleased with the size of the crowd, despite having to postpone because of the weather on Wednesday.

"I really think the community is on the same page as we are, that we need St. Jean, we need the other four schools in rural P.E.I. That we're all on board not to shut the schools down," she said.

Janna-Lynne Durant wants rezoning to be the solution, not closures. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Durant hopes rezoning can be the solution instead of closure.

"I'm really hoping that instead of closing they decide just to rezone, and stick with the rezoning and make sense of the zones, not all over the map," she said.

"That's what we need. We don't need to close schools."

Support from across the Island

There were also people who came outside of the school zone to give their support. Representatives from the Bloomfield and Georgetown home and school associations came and gave speeches. Those schools have also been recommended to close. Georgetown Mayor Lewis Lavandier also spoke.

Durant said the show of support across the Island was appreciated.

About 100 people showed their support to keep St. Jean open. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

"That really fills my heart. We're behind them 100 per cent and knowing that they're behind us 100 per cent, it's amazing," she said.

"The biggest thing is to keep fighting, keep standing behind us ... keep fighting with us, and let's not close our schools. Save our schools."

'It's like a little family'

Crystal Joseph's son Jordan is in Grade 2 at St Jean. Joseph said if the school closed, it could be hard for her son who has autism and ADHD.

"I think it would be very scary for my little boy because children with autism, it's very hard for them to have change," said Joseph.

"Routine is very important, and for things to be familiar."

Crystal Joseph and her son Jordan do not want St. Jean to close. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Joseph, who also attended a few years at the school as a child, said she will be devastated if the school closes.

"Instead of thinking about dollar signs, think about people. It's the children really ultimately that matter," she said.

Oliver Naumann has two children at St. Jean, in Grade 1 and Grade 4.

He has been living in the area for eight years, and said the school was a big draw for them.

Oliver Naumann has two children at St. Jean school and says the school was a big draw when they came to the area. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

"There's a great sense of community. Every family here has been so helpful. We feel safe with everyone here," he said.

"Everybody knows everybody, everybody looks out for everybody."

The Colonel Gray family of schools and the Charlottetown Rural family of schools will have a public meeting with the Public Schools Branch on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Colonel Gray High School.

Durant said she will be putting together a report with the home and school association to give to the Public Schools Branch during the meeting.