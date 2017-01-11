Sport PEI has announced finalists for its amateur athlete of the year awards.

The winners will be announced at the non-profit group's 43rd annual awards night at Holland College's Florence Simmons Performance Hall on Feb. 8.

The nominees are:

Intercollegiate Male Athlete of the Year – Alex Cyr (cross-country), Ligrit Sadiku (wrestling), Trevor Banks (wrestling).

Intercollegiate Female Athlete of the Year – Jessica Cameron (hockey), Ellen Murphy (rugby), Briar Roberts (soccer).

DP Murphy Hotels and Resorts Junior Male Athlete of the Year - Jordon Montgomery (rugby), Mark Rainnie (tennis), Lucas Boudreau (biathlon).

Lucas Boudreau. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

DP Murphy Hotels and Resorts Junior Female Athlete of the Year – Ava Boutilier (hockey), Emma Jinks (squash), Hannah Taylor (wrestling).

Ava Boutilier. (CBC)

Mark Arendz. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/File)

Caitlin Campbell. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Winners, including coach of the year

Winners have already been chosen in the following categories:

ADL Administrator of the Year – Lori Lund (soccer).

PEI Mutual Insurance Official of the Year – Marguerite Middleton (swimming).

ADL Masters Athlete Award – Heather Ayles (powerlifting).

PEI Mutual Insurance Coach of the Year – Josh Whitty (Holland College basketball).

SCORE! Team of the Year – Holland College Women's Basketball.

"We had another extraordinary year in Island sport," Sport PEI president Tracey Clements said in a statement. "Our awards night will, again, allow athletes, coaches and officials to receive the recognition they deserve for working tirelessly throughout the year towards achieving their goals. What is particularly amazing is the level of international experience the finalists and winners have achieved".

Tickets are $25 and are available by calling Sport PEI at (902) 368-4110.