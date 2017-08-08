Being mentally prepared for any game in any sport is becoming just as important as being physically prepared says Meagan Ferguson.

As part of her work towards obtaining her master's in kinetics, the former Island resident is spending a month on P.E.I. offering free mental skills training workshops to players, coaches and parents.

"There has been more attention given towards the mental side of sports lately. For the past 20, 30 years a lot of attention has been given to the physical side … but recently there has been more attention to how important training the mind is," she said.

Ferguson said athletes are learning to prepare for competition and for different scenarios that may come up.

Various workshops offered

Ferguson offers a number of different workshops that focus on goal setting, imagery and visualization, pre-performance routine and intensity levels.

"A lot of it is positive perspectives and building that confidence."

Ferguson said while every athlete is different, each has be aware of their own abilities,what intensity level they need to be at, and what mindset they need to have before a game.

"Younger athletes may not understand how it works right away but I think introducing it an early age is important."

'Let go of things and move forward'

Ferguson played hockey and soccer and said as a goalkeeper she wishes it was something she would have known about.

"A great thing about mental training is learning to let go of things and move forward."

Ferguson said the skills learned in the workshops are transferable to all aspects of life.

"These skills can help you in everyday life."

Anyone interested in the workshops can contact Ferguson at megoferg@gmail.com.