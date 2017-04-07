It's never fun, and it's probably happened to a lot of people — especially at this time of year.

Getting splashed by a passing car can quickly ruin a nice walk.

When the temperatures begin to rise each spring, melting snow can quickly turn into small lakes along roadsides.

If you are tempted to hit the gas the next time you see a puddle, police advise you to think again.

Drenching a pedestrian could end up in more than a sound cursing for a driver. It is a legal offence in P.E.I. and the driver may be fined.

"If an officer witnesses the event, then the officer has the discretion to lay the charge," said Const. Ron Kennedy of the Charlottetown Police Service.

"A lot of times, the charge is laid when people come forward with their complaint to us that they have been, and for the most part, they've been splashed on purpose."

'Went out of their way to splash them'

If someone is intentionally driving around targeting pedestrians, Kennedy said police would like to investigate.

The more information that's provided the better.

"If they can get the plate, the plate number of the vehicle that splashed them, that would be able to help us track the vehicle down," explained Kennedy.

Police advise motorists to slow and use extreme caution when approaching large puddles. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

In most cases, most people don't report it, Kennedy added. If they do, and charges are laid, a driver could be hit with a fine of $175 and three demerit points.

"I don't think most people generally set out to do this sort of thing. It's kind of an accident, they drive through it and splash someone," Kennedy said. "Most people we find are apologetic, and a lot of times the people that have been splashed are usually happy with that response."

Police advise motorists to slow down and use common sense when approaching a large puddle with a pedestrians close by.