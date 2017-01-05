The Town of Souris, its Rural Action Centre and the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada are teaming up to make the town more welcoming for newcomers.

"We've had a few newcomers come and go, and some come and stayed, but we want to be able to encourage more to stay," said town administrator Shelley LaVie.

The three groups have prepared a workshop for Jan. 17 aimed at town councillors, local businesses, and anyone else interested in helping out.

"We think this workshop might just help the rest of our town staff and our town councilors to understand what are their needs, and what are they looking for, and what will help encourage them to stay," LaVie said.

​LaVie said she doesn't know if there's a particular reason why Souris hasn't seen a large population of newcomer residents, but said from conversations she's had, access to language education services is a big draw, and that is mostly offered in central areas like Charlottetown.

Need for inclusion education growing

Lisa Dollar, the multicultural educator with the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada, will be facilitating the event.

Dollar said in 2016 more than 2,000 newcomers, from more than 80 countries registered with the association.

The demand for education on how to welcome this diverse group is growing.

"More and more businesses and municipalities across P.E.I. are seeing the value in understanding diverse cultures," said Dollar.

"Understanding how people think differently, and how they communicate differently, will better equip organizations across P.E.I. to serve their clients better."

Lisa Dollar says she hears from newcomers that they want to feel welcomed. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

The newcomers association holds these events across the Island.

Rural life is attractive to some newcomers, said Dollar.

"It's safe, it's quiet, it's calm. You get to know people," she said.

"A lot of folks are looking to move rural, and municipalities are looking for ways to be more inclusive of those folks."

Unknown biases will be addressed

Dollar said she will be addressing culture, and biases that Islanders may have without even realizing it.

"We as Islanders as well have a culture, and the way we've learned to live our life and act and communicate shaped how we view the world," Dollar said.

'It's really important to understand some of the biases that we may not know that we have.' - Lisa Dollar

"Everyone coming from a different culture has their own take on that, so it's kind of a matter of respecting that and understanding the different ways of communicating. From eye contact to hierarchies in different cultures to how direct or indirect a culture may communicate, gesturing, the list goes on."

Dollar said the feedback she hears from people doing the types of workshops is that it's like a light bulb went off.

"P.E.I. is just going to become more and more diverse, so it's really important to understand some of the biases that we may not know that we have that affect how we interact with others."

LaVie said they've had good response so far to the event, and that all of the town council has agreed to attend.