P.E.I.'s conservation officers are looking into damage to a farmer's winter wheat field caused by a snowmobile this week.

It happened in the area between Hazelbrook and Mount Albion, likely between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

The province is reminding people that permission is required to operate an off-highway-vehicle, including a snowmobile, on private property.

Plants can die from the damage caused by snowmobiles, the farmer who owns the field told CBC News.

With little snow or no frost, certain crops like winter wheat fields, blueberry, strawberry and cranberry operations are especially sensitive to damage.

The PEI Snowmobile Association said it doesn't support this kind of behaviour and it is always telling snowmobilers to use the designated trail system and respect private land owners.

Conservation officers are asking the public for any information about the crop damaging ride.