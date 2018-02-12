Anyone driving in East Bideford, P.E.I., might find themselves fearing for their car.

A giant sea monster can be seen chowing down on the Hardy family's "oyster-mobile' built for this year's Tyne Valley Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest. It won first place.

"We call it the East Bideford sea monster," said Sandra Hardy, one of the creators of sculpture. She estimates the monster is more than 12 metres long and over three metres high.

"People are amazed. Just the size of it," she said.

(Submitted by Sandra Hardy)

Hardy said one of her sister's came up with the idea to build a sea monster for the contest, and the rest of the family followed suit.

"There's eight children and we all live in the area, and there's 37 grandchildren and so everybody just comes together, and once we start with an idea, everybody adds to it."

(Submitted by Sandra Hardy )

Hardy said the monster took about five hours to construct.

"Lots of sore shoulders from shovelling," she said.

(Submitted by Sandra Hardy)

Hardy said the warmer temperatures had made it difficult to create the creature, and might mean it won't be around for much longer.

"I think he probably belongs to nature now," she said.

Hardy said everyone is welcome to catch a glimpse of the sea monster before he melts away.

"He's not as scary as he looks."