All he needs are snowshoes and warm clothes, and Kehar Singh can hit the cricket pitch in winter.

Singh and his team from the P.E.I. Cricket Association are playing snow cricket this year, and are asking others to join in.

In an interview with CBC Island Morning, Singh said the game works the same way as regular cricket, except for a change in clothing.

He now invites others to join or watch the team in a tournament at Tea Hill Provincial Park in Stratford, P.E.I., on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

"We clear the beach (…) and we run on snow," he said.

"And running on snow, collecting the ball, throwing the ball, is really fun."

Growing up with the game

Singh has played recreational cricket on the Island since he moved there in 2012, but he grew up playing the sport in his native India and is now captain of the provincial team.

He likes the game because it involves little physical contact and it's a team game, he said.

Now he hopes to inspire others to join the league, which has attracted many new players in recent years.

Popularity growing

The majority come from cricket-playing nations, such as Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa and England, and are often new immigrants to P.E.I., he said. This year, the team expects to have 55 active players. Two years ago, there were only 16.

"Every year it is increasing by 10, at least by 10. It's really great," he said.

He added that anyone wanting to join the team can sign up or join the game on Saturday. New players will be assigned teams and given demonstrations on how to play, he said.

"When there is a lot of snow outside, sitting inside is not a good idea," he said.

"If you go out and do something different, that definitely is fun."