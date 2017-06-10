One environmental group is asking Islanders to perform a small act of conservation this month.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada started the Small Acts of Conservation contest to try and get Canadians to do something to help the environment, even if it seems small.

Andrew Holland, a spokesperson for the group, said part of the idea come from the sometimes depressing and divisive nature of talking about the environment.

"A lot of people are hearing about climate change, and what's happening south of the border, here in Canada and it can be quite overwhelming," said Holland.

"We figured as an organization … let's bring it down at a level where everybody can play a role and not feel too overwhelmed about politicians and what's being said."

A few ideas

While the conservancy supports any small act for the environment, they also have a few easy ideas as well. One of them asks Canadians to join the dark side, but not in any sinister Sith manner.

"When we light up the skies at night with artificial lights we alter the rhythm of nature," said Holland.

"We're encouraging people to make things a bit darker, close your curtains at night."

Another quick and easy way to help the environment, keep your cats indoors.

"Cats sometimes can wreak havoc with migratory birds that are nesting and feeding in certain areas and we do have birds that are reduced or declining in numbers," said Holland.

Of course, planting native trees and plants is a surefire way to get on mother nature's good side, but going further also helps. Holland suggests Islanders remove non-native species from their property as well.

"They outcompete native species for sunlight and sometimes can grow better than native species," said Holland.

The small acts of conservation contest runs until June 26. There will be a draw at the end of the contest and the winner will receive a Nature Conservancy of Canada prize pack.