The ski patrol at P.E.I.'s provincial park at Brookvale is looking for members, and you don't need to know how to ski to volunteer.

Craig Taggart said ski patrol membership has been steady at about 35 for the last few years, but they're looking for ways to push the numbers over 40.

"We're still looking for skiers, both Nordic and Alpine, but we said, you know what? How can we get a few more people out who don't ski? Snowshoeing," said Taggart, who has been a member of the patrol for 23 years.

Ski patrollers can now rely on snowshoes, says Craig Taggart. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

The patrol offers volunteers an advanced first aid course — "everything from cuts and bruises to back injuries to childbirth," Taggart said, and also asks volunteers to put in one 4.5 hour shift per week.

Taggart said it's a good excuse to get out and enjoy the outdoors in the winter months.

"Walking around Brookvale, in the winter after a nice snowfall, it's just absolutely gorgeous," he said.

"Why not give back to the community while at the same time getting some exercise and having some fun."

The ski patrol will hold an information session in Charlottetown at Queen Charlotte Intermediate School on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.