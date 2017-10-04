Organizers of the Sisters in Spirit Vigil in Charlottetown say the event serves as a powerful reminder of an ongoing problem in their communities.

Dozens attended the 12th annual vigil at Confederation Landing Wednesday, to remember the country's missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The vigil is part of a Canada-wide event to support grieving families.

The event started with an honour song and a walk in solidarity, and finished with a moment of silence and prayers.

"As a leader it's important that we create this awareness for these types of things that have happened," said Chief of Abegweit First Nation Brian Francis.

"We can't change history but we can always make it better."

Organizers say they hope say the day serves as a powerful reminder for an ongoing problem for their communities. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Francis said he hopes to educate the community's younger generation.

"It's so important to educate our youth on these types of things so history doesn't repeat itself," he said.

'They're walking, wounded people'

For Matilda Ramjattan, chief of Lennox Island First Nation, the vigil is about supporting those in the community that have become victims of violence.

"It moves my heart to think, what if it was me? What if it was my daughter? What if it was my mother?" she said.

The Sisters in Spirit ceremony ended with attendees forming a circle and following a moment of silence. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"This is what people here are experiencing today. They're walking, wounded people, you know? Some of who are waiting to come home — and some may never come home."

Samantha Lewis, executive director for Aboriginal Women's Association of P.E.I., said the vigil is a chance to acknowledge the need for reconciliation, adding that P.E.I. isn't immune to certain issues.

"We have sisters in P.E.I. that have gone missing," Lewis said. "That's one of the main reasons we come together is to break that silence. It's brings the people together."