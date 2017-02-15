People gathered across the Island Wednesday to march in honour of Family Violence Prevention Week, an initiative that aims to bring awareness to domestic violence.
'It's often something that's very silent'
"It just raises the issue in people's minds because it's often something that's very silent, and not really talked about," said Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I. family violence prevention services.
Marchers gathered at several locations across the Island today — including Charlottetown, Montague, Lennox Island and Summerside.
Tina Mundy, minister of Family and Human Services, said these marches are an important way of moving the conversation about domestic abuse forward.
In Charlottetown, marchers adorned in purple made way their from Province House to City Hall.
The annual march is in its 8th year and its most recent message is to get everyone involved in the conversation.
'I'm going to lead by example'
"We need to see more men get involved in events like this and come on board with the walk and realize 'I'm sending a message and I'm going to lead by example,'" said Gordon McNeilly, of ManUp P.E.I.
Organizers said anyone in or who knows of an abusive relationship should visit the Premier's Action Committee on Family Violence website.
