Prince Edward Island is down one Senate seat Friday.

Elizabeth Hubley on Friday turned 75, the mandatory retirement age for Canadian senators.

Hubley was born in Howlan, P.E.I., according to her website.

She spent much of her early career in the arts, working as a dance instructor and establishing her own dance studio in 1980.

Elected as MLA in 1989

Hubley stepped onto the political stage in 1989 when she was elected as an MLA.

She was re-elected in 1993 before stepping aside in 1996.

Hubley was appointed to the Senate in 2001 on the recommendation of then Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien.

While senator, she was involved in the establishment of National Fiddling Day and championed literacy programs.