Following four successful summers on P.E.I., Lennie Gallant is taking his musical revue Searching for Abegweit on a Maritime tour.

The show will make stops in 10 Maritime communities, starting this week.

Searching for Abegweit is a multimedia show, featuring songs and stories from Lennie Gallant, and paintings from his sister Karen Gallant.

Abegweit is the Mi'kmaq name for P.E.I., and Karen Gallant's paintings illustrate an aspect of the Indigenous creation story for the Island, in which Glooscap takes all the most beautiful colours of the world, mixes them together, and uses them to paint the Island into existence.

The show touches on legends, landscape, and history, including current events, tall tales and poignant stories.

Earlier this summer, Gallant's show was performed in Summerside over a period of eight weeks.