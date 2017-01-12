Parents and community members across P.E.I are starting to take action to prevent schools from closing.

A report from the Public Schools Branch earlier this week recommended that five schools close.

Parents started making plans at a meeting Wednesday night for St. Jean Elementary — one of the schools recommended to close.

'Ready to fight. Not ready to lay down.' — Janna-Lynne Durant, St. Jean Home and School Federation

A number of parents were there with concerns said Janna-Lynne Durant, president of the home and school federation for St. Jean.

"We've decided that strength in numbers is what's going to be our best option. We've decided to have a planning meeting next where we're going to plan doing a rally, a press conference if possible. A protest if need be. Petitions, flyers. Just get the word out there and get as much community support, business owner support. Any kind of support that we can get behind us," said Durant.

Janna-Lynne Durant and Monica Cannon, with the St. Jean federation, planning a meeting for next week to keep school open. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

She said St. Jean Elementary is more than just a school, it's the "heart of the community."

"Everybody who showed up … is hands on, ready to fight. Not ready to lay down," said Durant. She said parents don't want to see their kids shuffled around into new schools.

'Not ready to give up'

"We're just not ready. We're not ready to give up. We're not ready to back down," said Durant.

A planning meeting is set for next Wednesday, Jan. 18 for the St. Jean Home and School Federation. A public rally, open to anyone, is planned at St. Jean Elementary for Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The Home and School Federation for Alberton Elementary School met Wednesday night as well about the recommendations and discussed their support of the Westisle Family of Schools. Alberton Elementary is safe. There are no plans to close it. They are standing with other schools in western P.E.I. — St. Louis Elementary and Bloomfield Elementary, which have been recommended to close.

St. Louis Elementary School is one of five schools on P.E.I. recommended for closure. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"The discussion was filled with sadness and disappointment. At this time we stand with our families, friends and neighbours. We will be meeting with the [West Prince] United Home and School group to help," said Andrea Richard with the federation in an email statement. Community members are planning on organizing a meeting for the West Prince United Home and School group for early next week.

Support from schools safe from closing

"The status quo of is not good enough," the statement continues. "There is a better way and we will figure it out with the help of all Islanders; necessity is the mother of invention. Islanders you have 60 days, please send your ideas and concerns to the Public Schools Branch. It is so important to be involved."

A small meeting of community members in Bloomfield is happening tonight to brainstorm what to do next. Bloomfield Elementary has been recommended to close in the report from the Public Schools Branch.

Katie MacLennan, president of the Bloomfield Home and School Association, is hopeful the school will stay open. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Katie MacLennan, president of the Bloomfield Home and School Federation, plans to sit down with her own MLA, Robert Henderson and MLA Pat Murphy. She said many parents and community members have contacted the federation about what to do next.

West Prince coming together

MacLennan would like to see the whole community of West Prince come together to fight possible school closures.

"We are a very unique community and culture up here," said MacLennan. "As a community right now we all need to stand together and say we've had enough."

Parents say school closures will impact entire communities. (Seth Perlman/The Associated Press)

"Closing the school is not going to help in rural P.E.I. It's going to make it worse," said MacLennan.

"There should be no schools closing in the West Isle family of schools. Absolutely none," said MacLennan.

Urban-rural divide

The St. Louis Home and School Federation is planning to meet next Monday at St. Louis Elementary at 6:00 p.m. to figure out its next course of action as well.

Tishie Shea, president of the Home and School Federation for St. Louis, said it's "heartwarming" to see the support.

"We're going to have to go hard at it. We're going to have to rally and show them we're not taking this up west here. Every time's something to be cut, it's always up west here," said Shea. "It's always the two ends of the Island that seem to get stuff taken from them all the time."

Shea said her daugther who goes to the school is "very upset."

"We shouldn't have to suffer or pay a penalty because of where we live … I think it's terrible," said Shea.

Impact on community

In the eastern part of P.E.I. a small group of parents for Georgetown Elementary met this morning. Those parents are organizing a public meeting with the Town of Georgetown for late next week, tentatively scheduled at the playhouse.

According to government statistics, Georgetown Elementary is operating at just 28 per cent capacity. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Mallory Peters, president of the Home and School Federation for Georgetown Elementary, said a school closure would impact the growth of the community.

"It's going to be hard to bring new families in," said Peters if the school goes. "To take a school out, it's almost like there's no reason for a young family to move here."

"It's heart wrenching."

Public meeting in Georgetown

Georgetown Home and School has reached out to Belfast Elementary parents as well. In the report, both school are recommended to close. There is a public meeting for Belfast Elementary Wednesday night.

Mallory Peters says a school closure would impact Georgetown, which is trying to grow. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The federations of Georgetown and Belfast schools plan to work together to keep the schools open.

People now have about two months to give their feedback to the Public Schools Branch on the recommendation to close schools.