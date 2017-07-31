Fishermen at an eastern P.E.I. port are still waiting for a harbour fuel station to be replaced after a construction project last year.

The fuel station at Savage Harbour was removed during construction of the new wharf by the federal government last fall.

"There had been several storms that caused erosion...and it needed to be replaced," said George Doyle, president of the Harbour Authority for Savage Harbour.

The fuel system, owned by Island Petroleum, now sits on shore about half a kilometer away from where it used to be.

"Our fuel system, which we used to fuel all the vessels here at the harbour, the fuel system had to be moved off site as well," said Doyle.

Doyle said it was never reinstalled because Small Craft Harbours said it needed several upgrades to meet new federal regulations, and that could cost Island Petroleum up to $30,000.

'It's been a struggle'

In the meantime, local fishermen have been relying on a fuel truck sent by Island Petroleum once a week Island to fill up.

The fuel station at Savage Harbour was removed last fall because of construction for a new wharf. Since the station was removed, fishermen have been reliant on a fuel truck sent by Island Petroleum once a week to fill up. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Since the lobster season has ended, it's become much more problematic. We have different fishers fishing different species at different times," said Doyle.

"Their fuel needs are not all at the same time."

"It's been a struggle," said local fisherman Roy Coffin.

"There's been a frustration among the group because everybody likes to come in and get their day done at the wharf and move on."

No timeline for a replacement

Ian Appleton, director of operators for Parkland Fuel Corporation, Island Petroleum's parent company, said they're in talks with the federal government, exploring different options for a solution.

President of the Harbour Authority for Savage Harbour George Doyle says he would welcome any fuel provider willing to install a station at the wharf. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Our plan is to continue to service the community," said Appleton.

But Appleton said there is no definitive timeline in place to have the fuel station replaced.

Exploring different options

Doyle said the harbour authority has reached out to the federal government for help with bringing a fuel station back to the harbour, but said he has yet to hear any kind of response.

"We're still going to work with Parkland and Island Petroleum to see...what will happen," he said.

But Doyle also said his first priority is to the fishermen of Savage Harbour.

"If another fuel provider was interested in coming and Island Petroleum is not, then we'd welcome that with open arms," said Doyle.