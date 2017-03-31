The Rural Routes concert series is bringing a taste of Acadian culture to the Island.

The Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean in Charlottetown will be hosting two francophone acts, Gadelle and D'Harmo, in an installment of the concert series designed to bring music to rural parts of the Island.

Nathalie Arsenault, the director of the theatre, said bringing francophone artists to the theatre helps fulfill their role as promoters of French culture on the Island. That being said the theatre is inclusive as well.

"You don't necessarily have to be a bilingual or a French speaking person to really enjoy or take part in the activities we have at the Carrefour," said Arsenault.

This isn't the first time the Carrefour has participated in the concert series. In September of 2016 magician Eric Leclerc performed at the theatre. That show influenced the theatre's decision to book more shows.

"We were very satisfied with that show so we decided to continue on booking more shows," said Arsenault.

Arsenault describes Gadelle as a "local Acadian powerhouse band" while Montreal's D'Harmo's music stylings centre heavily around the harmonica.

"There are four different types of harmonicas and it's all in harmonies," said Arsenault.

"It's really, really interesting. Really neat."

The show will take place on April 9 at 2 p.m.