Shortly after releasing its first CD, an Island band has earned three Music P.E.I. nominations.

The Royal North is up for Group Recording of the Year, Rock and Urban Record of the Year, and New Artist.

Bassist Craig MacDonald said the band released its first single, Alibi, in 2015 and the members weren't in a rush to record a full CD.

But with the deadlines for Music P.E.I. and the East Coast Music Association (ECMA) awards approaching, they decided to make one anyway, he said.

"We realized we were going to have to put something together if we want to be in the running or at least compete with everybody else," MacDonald told Mainstreet P.E.I. on Friday.

Band started out in 2015

That being said, he added the band members take pride in their work, and spend a lot of time rehearsing and working on their songs.

That passion and dedication to music brought The Royal North together in the first place, said lead singer and guitarist Chris Dalziel.

The band is described as a blend of guitar-driven 80's rock, modern pop and Canadiana. (The Royal North)

The five-member band, which also consists of guitarists Jordan Walsh and Donovan Morgan, and drummer Brady MacDonald, formed in 2015.

They describe themselves as a blend of guitar-driven 80's rock, modern pop and Canadiana.

"We got together for the first jam and it was very successful," said Dalziel.

Getting their name out

In April, the band will also get its first crack at the Canadian Music Week festival in Toronto.

MacDonald said the event is a great opportunity for bands to get their name out and meet many of the industry's lead people, "which normally would take you a lot more work."

For now, they are happy for being recognized on the Island.

The 16th annual Music PEI Awards and Music PEI Week will run from May 10 to May 14.

"Any nomination is a surprise," said Dalziel.