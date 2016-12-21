A 57-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Bloomfield, P.E.I., police say.

The West Prince RCMP, Island EMS and the O'Leary Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call just after 8:30 a.m.

The woman, a passenger, died at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Prince County Hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't known.



The collision is under investigation by the RCMP and the provincial Coroners Office. A collision analyst is on scene.

Route 2 between Bloomfield Corner, P.E.I., and Gard Road was closed for most of the day, but is now open again.