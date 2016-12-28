British national newspaper The Guardian says Natural Conclusion, the upcoming release from P.E.I.'s Rose Cousins, is one of the 10 Americana albums to look forward to in 2017.

The Halifax-based singer-songwriter's songs are "sparse" but "deceiving," says author Mark Guarino. "Her voice draws you in until you realize you are at the heart of the storm."

Produced by Joe Henry

Cousins's sophomore effort, due out Feb. 3, 2017, is listed among works by artists such as Ryan Adams and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

Produced by Grammy Award Winner Joe Henry, Natural Conclusion is, Cousins says on her website, "the most honest and vulnerable thing" she has made so far.

She tours the album across Canada and the U.S. early next year, finishing with a show in Charlottetown on April 8.