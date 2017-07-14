A P.E.I. tradition continues as the annual Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival began Friday in its 41st year of keeping traditional fiddling and celtic music alive.

Tim Chaisson of the group East Pointers says keeping the festival going in Souris, P.E.I., is important to him in many ways.

"I think mostly it's the tradition of music on eastern parts of P.E.I. and all of Prince Edward Island [that] have been strong for so many generations and I think its just a big thing to keep it going and to keep the kids playing."

Family event

Award-winning musician Tim Chaisson and two brothers and five cousins have formed a non-profit group Big Field Tradition to run the Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival. (Tim Chaisson )

Chaisson said the festival brings people together to have a good time.

"I know I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing now if it wasn't for this festival."

The performer said he grew up attending the festival and figures he's been at 30 of them.

The festival continues Saturday and Sunday with shows, dances and more.

"Everyone's here, their spirits are good and everyone is getting geared up."

Chaisson said one family drove from British Columbia to take part in the music camp, enjoy the festival and then head back.

Trad Disco

Something returning to the festival after being tried in 2016 is the Trad Disco where a DJ will play traditional upbeat dance tunes.

"Let's just take an hour for everyone to just dance to these tunes, our favourite traditional artists."

More information about the festival can be found at their website.