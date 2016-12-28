Rob Burke has been to Jacaranda School about a dozen times. (Rob Burke)

A teacher originally from Rollo Bay, P.E.I., is being recognized by the Governor General for his work with a school for orphans in southeastern Africa.

Burke was honoured earlier this year with the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers, which highlights exceptional volunteer achievements by Canadians. The award comes after he helped raise around $1 million for The Jacaranda School for Orphans in Malawi.

Burke currently teaches at Ridley College in St. Catharines, Ont., but he has previously taught in Ecuador, Turkey and at China's Shanghai American School.

Burke told CBC's Island Morning he was on a trip to Malawi with the Chinese school when he first noticed Jacaranda, which he passed each day. (He and the students were there to build a Habitat for Humanity home, which Burke has done in 14 countries.)

Burke remembered the school when he saw it mentioned on CNN Heroes about four months later, and he emailed the school to ask what help they needed.

'Let's hire a nurse'

For the last seven years, he's visited the school in southeastern Africa about a dozen times and brought students along to help.

"We'd look for what is their biggest need at this time," he said. "OK, the bathrooms was that first thing. But then it was, OK, kids are getting sick and they're not able to go to school. They need a nurse at school, so we decided that would be the next project. Let's hire a nurse and build a nurses's clinic."

Rob Burke first noticed this sign on a trip to Malawai in 2008. (Rob Burke)

Burke has also helped rebuild some of the students' homes after flooding a few years ago.

Burke said he's raised money by relying on the contacts he's made in the countries he's taught in.

"I would just put something on Facebook or whatever and before you know it we would have $30,000 or whatever we would need to build that clinic," he said.

'Magic of Jacaranda'

On top of helping the Malawian children, the trips have opened the eyes of students Burke takes with him, he said.

"They're surprised how many similarities they have with these students [who] come from the poorest backgrounds one could imagine, but the kids still had passions to go on in education and graduate from school and be successful so that they could give back to their community."

Burke says he hopes the award will draw attention to Jacaranda school — and encourage others to help fund it.

"There is something special about this school. It really is hard to put into words," he said. "People feel it when they're there. I call it the magic of Jacaranda."