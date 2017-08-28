Jonah Wood's passion for reading is paying off.

Every few weeks, the 13-year-old sets up his used books stand on Stratford Road, a busy street in Stratford, P.E.I.

"The traffic is actually a good thing," he said. "A few people actually stopped by in their cars to buy books, so that works out."

But Wood said most of his customers are passing by on the sidewalk.

Jonah Wood says most of the books he sells have been donated by relatives. 'I only ever bought a few so most of the money I bring in is profit.' (Pat Martel/CBC)

The idea was inspired by his sister, who had previously set up a roadside stand selling snow cones. But Wood wanted something different.

"Well, I had a hard time coming up with something that I would want to do for a business," he said.

"So I kind of just settled on used books and it actually worked really well so I stuck with it."

'Most of the money I bring in is profit'

Wood gets most of his product free, thanks to friends and relatives.

"Most of these books are donations. I only ever bought a few so most of the money I bring in is profit," he said.

Some days are slow, but other days his little cash box is full.

"One time this summer I made like $60 in one day."

Jonah Wood says most of his customers are pedestrians walking by his bookstand on Stratford Road.

Wood spends most of his profits on computer parts, with plans to eventually build his own computer.

"I've heard from some places that if you build it, instead of buying it all at once, it can be cheaper," said Wood.

"It gives you a lot more freedom in the specifications of your computer. Like you can have anything you want in it."

'My mom helps a lot'

Wood credits his business success to the Young Millionaires program — and to his mom, Jill Wood.

"My mom helps a lot with everything, which is really awesome," he said.

Jill Wood says her son, Jonah, wanted to do something different. 'His sister did snow cones, but he wasn't into the food industry side of things.' (Pat Martel)

Jill Wood can keep an eye on her son while he's selling books, as Jonah's stand is in front of the Southport Animal Hospital, where she works.

"Anytime I suggest, 'Hey, do you wanna come sell books today?', he almost always says, 'Yes,'" she said.

"He's taken a lot of of pride in his stand and his ability to make his own money."

'Mostly everyone who stops by, buys something,' says Jonah Wood. 'It means I have a large variety that everyone finds something they like.' (Pat Martel/CBC)

Jonah plans to set up his stand a few more times before school starts.

Fortunately, he still has another source of income to help finance his goal towards building his own computer.

"My dad is a dairy farmer and I help out in the barn feeding the baby cows to make some money," he said.

"It's a pretty good job."