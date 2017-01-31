Some P.E.I roads may feel a little bit bumpy after a recent freeze-thaw cycle, with some rough spots and a wash board effect, where vehicles go through a series of up and down bumps in the road.

"Just part of life in a northern climate," said Paul Johnston, the manager of Public Works for the City of Charlottetown.

Johnston said frost in the ground, combined with water in the soil can cause heaving — it affects some areas more than others.

His department is monitoring a few spots here and there, but he said while it may feel bad for drivers, overall city road conditions are decent.

A Charlottetown road shows some cracking. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I think they are pretty good, there are some defects here and there," he said. He said the lack of snow may also make cracks in the road more visible to drivers.

"If anybody has an isolated location that they want to let us know about, they can call the Public Works office and we'll go take a look," said Johnston.

Kerry Smith said he's slowed his driving to avoid damaging his vehicle. (Laura Meader/CBC)

'They're pretty bumpy all over the place'

Kerry Smith said he's noticed the bumps. He has a flooring installation business and spends a lot of his day driving.

"They're heaving really bad I find this year," he said, adding he's slowed down his driving so as not to damage his van.

"They're pretty bumpy all over the place really, a lot of the side roads and stuff."

He tries to slow down so as not to damage his van.

More to come

Johnston said real pothole season typically comes in March, and roads are expected to level out once the frost leaves the ground.