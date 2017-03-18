The 2016 River Clyde Pageant outdoor travelling performance show was such a success that organizers say they are adding a second weekend to this year's event.

"We sold out so fast last year that we want to be able to let more people see the performance," co-creator Megan Stewart told CBC News.

This year, The River Clyde Pageant will run from July 29 to 30 and again from Aug. 4 to 6 in New Glasgow, P.E.I.

More guest artists are also expected to take part to lead workshops, which will include an exploration of New Orleans jazz funeral traditions, puppets made from found materials and playwriting with a professional.

And much like last year, this year's event is one for the whole family.

"Anybody can be involved. It doesn't matter your age or your level of experience. We're open to bringing in anyone," Stewart added.

The River Clyde Pageant had stilt walkers, a choir, puppets and elements travelling down New Glasgow's Hunter River last year. (Robert Van Waarden/The River Clyde Pageant)

Last July, the spectacle had stilt walkers, a choir, puppets and elements travelling down New Glasgow's Hunter River, also known as the River Clyde, over the course of two days. The event ended at The Mill Restaurant where the audience and the performers shared an outdoor meal together overlooking the river.

Organizers are now crowdfunding to cover this year's event and hope to collect $10,000 in two weeks for what Stewart says is "an event that's unlike any other."

"It brings people to celebrate the community and the river and make something that is quite beautiful and quite spectacular."