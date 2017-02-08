Ice time in Charlottetown is in high demand, but the city says it's looking into what it will take to meet the need.

Both minor hockey and ringette programs have seen enrolment numbers grow in recent years, placing a big demand on local rinks for games and practice times.

Mike James with Charlottetown Ringette hopes to see another ice pad added in the next few years. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Mike James, president of Charlottetown Ringette, said the sport is growing 10 per cent each year.

"With 410 girls registered we are probably short four or five hours a week for sure," he said.

He said the teams are travelling to Crapaud, Georgetown and Morell to get more time on the ice.

"It is stressful especially when you hear phone calls from parents saying why haven't we been on the ice for two weeks sometimes," he said.

'We can't pit one sport against another'

Hockey has also seen a big increase in numbers.

'We've had a big increase in our lower levels," said George Halliwell, president of the Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association.

A hockey game at recent Spud tournament in Charlottetown. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

He likes to see the growth in all the various ice sports, but said facilities are swamped.

"We can't pit one sport against another, it's something the municipalities have to sort out," said Halliwell.

He said the association would like to develop more programs and recruit even more kids — but that's tough to do given the current demand for ice time.

"I don't know where we're going to put them because I think we're kind of full right now," he said.

City looking at options

The City of Charlottetown is aware of the ice time crunch.

About six months ago it set up a task force to look into the need for a new multi-sport facility and rink needs are part of that.

It has also paid consulting firm Sierra Planning and Management Group $64,737.75 to further research the issue.

Simmons Sport Centre contains one of five Charlottetown ice pads. (Laura Meader)

Mike Hennessey, chairperson for task force, explained the team is looking at utilization numbers and "trying to get handle on what the problem is at this point."

Report expected Jan. 2018

"We're still trying to gather all that information," he said.

The task force is trying to figure out long term requirements for ice time, and is looking at population numbers to figure out what needs might be in the future.

It is also looking at how much longer some facilities will be useable — in particular Simmons Sports Centre and the Cody Banks Arena.

"They're 45 years old and they're showing their age," he said.

Mike Hennessey, Chair or the Charlottetown task force hears from people who want newer facilities. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"That's why this work is taking so much time … it's looking into the future and trying to determine as best we can what facilities and what would be the use of those facilities," said Hennessy.

The task force plans to submit a report to council by Jan. 2018.