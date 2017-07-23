Retired RCMP officer David MacKenzie is biking through P.E.I. this weekend as part of his campaign for cancer research called Dave Pedals For Hope.

He left Cowichan Bay, B.C., in May and is making his way across the country.

MacKenzie said he has lost numerous loved ones to cancer, which is one of the reasons he decided to do the fundraiser.

"Our goal that we set was $50,000. And [at the] last check on our Wi-Fi zone, we were over $19,000. I'm not exactly sure where that number is, but we would like to reach $50,000 by the time we finish our journey in Saint John," he said.

After completing his bike ride across the Island, MacKenzie will take the ferry to Nova Scotia, then head to Newfoundland and Labrador. He'll end his tour is New Brunswick in mid-August.