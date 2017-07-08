While he may have retired, former CBC New Brunswick reporter Bob Mersereau says he is busier than ever with work.

"The idea was to get totally involved in music and immerse myself in every project I could, so that's what I'm doing," he told CBC's Mainstreet.

Well-known for his coverage of music, especially the East Coast music scene, the former broadcaster and author is working with P.E.I. singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan on a book about her father, Gene MacLellan.

Gene rose to fame on CBC TV's Singalong Jubilee, and wrote the hit songs Snowbird for Anne Murray and Put Your Hand in the Hand for Ocean. He died in 1995 in Summerside

Mersereau said he went to see the opening of MacLellan's show, If it's Alright with You — The Life and Music of My Father, Gene MacLellan, earlier in the week.

Catherine MacLellan (right) is performing a tribute show to her late father Gene MacLellan (left) this summer. (YouTube/CBC)

"You learn that everything you thought about Gene MacLellan was wrong," said Mersereau.

He said you learn about Catherine and the journey she took to learn more about her father who died when she was 14.

Mersereau said he actually started working on the book five years ago after being told by a friend there was no book written about Gene.

Early start

He said the early beginnings of the book also came at a time when Catherine was beginning to discover more about her father and cover some of his material.

Mersereau said his research has showed that much of what people think they know about Gene is incorrect, including the fact while he loved P.E.I. and considered it home, he was not born on the Island.

Gene's work isn't currently available on vinyl, said Mersereau.

The hope is the show and future book will encourage the record company to release the albums again.

Mersereau said he expects the book to be released in 2018.