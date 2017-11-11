While the face of veterans continues to change in Canada, so does the way people are honouring them. Islanders took to social media to share personal stories of military members and shared images and video of Remembrance Day online. 

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Charlottetown was live streamed on CBC PEI's Facebook page. 

Some started offering recognition to service people in the days ahead of Remembrance day. 

Some shared personal stories of veterans online. 

Others took to social media to post what they were seeing on Remembrance Day across the Island. 

CBC P.E.I. Compass's meteorologist Jay Scotland shared pictures from the tribute in North Rustico. 

The Guild hosted a free Remembrance Day tribute preformed by musical theatre students.