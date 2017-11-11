While the face of veterans continues to change in Canada, so does the way people are honouring them. Islanders took to social media to share personal stories of military members and shared images and video of Remembrance Day online.

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Charlottetown was live streamed on CBC PEI's Facebook page.

Some started offering recognition to service people in the days ahead of Remembrance day.

Special thanks to Shane and Stephen from Tremploy Inc. for stopping by our Detachment to see us this morning with some special Remembrance Day cards they personally made for the members of the RCMP. Cst. Parsons pic.twitter.com/KIp4W44HWf — @RCMPPEITraffic

Thank you Leading Seaman Daniel Scott and Charlie Foxtrot from @PEIMFRC for joining us for a special Remembrance Day Storytime at the @ConfedCentre Public Library. #CanadaRemembers #Lecanadasesouvient @VeteransENG_CA pic.twitter.com/Sq6ce5oXGW — @PEILibrary

Some shared personal stories of veterans online.

On this a Remembrance Day, I'm remembering my grandfather, WW1 veteran Michael Pineau (1893-1986), from #PEI. pic.twitter.com/tUAA2brCQR — @BrianCormier

Others took to social media to post what they were seeing on Remembrance Day across the Island.

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is getting close. Covehead Remembrance Day ceremony 60 SQD air cadets #PEI @AtlCadets pic.twitter.com/6DnCeJjiUT — @creamerD8

Remembrance Day ceremony in #Charlottetown beginning now #LestWeForget #PEI pic.twitter.com/yzmJq8sq0H — @patfaller

CBC P.E.I. Compass's meteorologist Jay Scotland shared pictures from the tribute in North Rustico.

A very impressive turnout and a moving tribute to honour those who have fallen here in North Rustico. #lestweforget pic.twitter.com/e1yZPS8ykL — @JayScotland

The Guild hosted a free Remembrance Day tribute preformed by musical theatre students.