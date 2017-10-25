Cadets representing all four Atlantic provinces are racing across P.E.I. and learning some valuable life skills along the way.

Inspired by reality show adventure races like The Amazing Race, Canada 150 Army Cadet Confederation Race is a nine day, expedition for 20 senior cadets between the ages of 15-18.

The expedition challenges cadets' core skills of leadership and teamwork in a unique, competitive race covering over 350 km from one end of P.E.I. to the other.

"This program brings self confidence, self discipline, teamwork, so it's a very important part of their growing years," said Capt. James Mahoney, Regional Training Officer – Expeditions for all cadets in Atlantic Canada. "They're definitely being challenged."

Cadets taking part in this week's expedition take a moment to catch their breath after a long bike ride on day 4 of an adventure across P.E.I. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Five cadets from each of the four Atlantic Provinces have formed provincial teams to compete against each other over the 350 km trek. Along the primarily mountain-bike driven route, the teams are challenged to complete activities including canoeing, orienteering and other map and compass exercises like geocaching, and navigating rope courses.

'Sense of accomplishment'

"I enjoy the biking a lot even though we go up and down a lot or we have parts that's always the exact same scenery, I just enjoy it," Jonathan‎ Ford of Team P.E.I. shared. "You get a great sense of accomplishment whenever you're done."

Cadets Jonathan Ford, Colten Bulger, Molly Madore, William Forsyth and Joshua Ford check their compasses before heading into the forest at Strathgartney Provincial Park as part of the Regional Army Cadet Expedition on P.E.I. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Faith Clarke of Victoria, N.L. is visiting P.E.I. for the first time. She said she's found the expedition difficult at times this week, but felt it was important to see how far she could push herself.

"Everyday is like a new challenge that you've got to beat and new sites you've got to see," Clarke explained.

"I really enjoy at the end of the day when you know you have it completed and your goal has been met and you've done to the best of your ability. It's amazing."

See different parts of the country

Canada 150 Army Cadet Confederation Race draws inspiration not only from programs like The Amazing Race, but also from the 150th anniversary of Canada.

To mark Canada 150, cadets will complete a treasure hunt challenge in Charlottetown later this week.

Cadet Molly Madore of Team P.E.I. completes the orienteering course at Strathgartney Provincial Park. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Capt. Mahoney said this travel experience provides cadets the opportunity to put into practice self-reliance, leadership, and the spirit of adventure, as well as a sense of being Canadian.

"All I want them to go away with is that they had fun and they got to meet some people and see different parts of the country that they probably wouldn't have and to recognize the importance of Canada being the 150 year and see what's outside their home province," Mahoney said.

