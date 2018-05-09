Red Cross volunteer helps out with N.B. flood

A Red Cross volunteer from P.E.I. has been helping where he can during the flooding in southern New Brunswick.

Communities along the southern part of the St. John River have been dealing with record breaking flood that demolished homes and displaced many residents.

Jamie MacKay arrived in Saint John Saturday morning and went right to work delivering emergency supplies to those who needed them in Chipman, N.B.

"Roads were flooded out in the areas where the water had receded in. There was a lot of debris left behind" said MacKay.

MacKay said he picked up the supplies in Fredericton and headed to Chipman, about 80 kilometres away.

Rushed delivery

The supplies included hygiene kits, cots and blankets to be used by those displaced by the flooding.

"It was a pretty rushed situation because Chipman is essentially cut off now and I had to get in and out of the community before I got trapped there," MacKay said.

Red Cross volunteer, Jamie MacKay said he had moments to spare to leave Chipman, N.B. after delivering emergency supplies to the flooded community before the main road was cut off by rising flood water. (Jamie MacKay/Facebook)

The water level in the community rose fast on Saturday cutting off the main road in and out of the community of 1,100 residents.

"I had moments. I couldn't waste any time. I had to get out immediately," MacKay said. "I was driving through water. The roads were under water."

MacKay said there were parts where he couldn't see the road because of the water.

Community support

A volunteer for four years, MacKay said this is his first experience working in a flood but adds the communities are pulling together and are supporting each other as much as they can.

"There's a lot of outpouring of support and help, that's the biggest feeling you're getting around here," he said.

Red Cross volunteer, Jamie MacKay will spend a week assisting with the flooding in southern New Brunswick. (Jamie MacKay/Facebook)

While the water is receding, MacKay said people still face many challenges with cleanup and recovery.

"Maybe the worst is over but you have a whole different field starting up now where people are going home and evaluating," he said.

MacKay will continue his volunteer work for a few more days, organizing accommodations for those who need it.

