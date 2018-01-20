RCMP say controversial student car rally cancelled in western P.E.I.

RCMP say a controversial car rally involving high school students in western P.E.I. will not be going ahead.

It was believed that teens planned activities that would be considered illegal, such as speeding, dangerous driving, underage drinking, fighting and vandalism.

West Prince RCMP issued a warning about the proposed event and said officers later spoke with the individuals involved in organizing it.

The organizers said they would cancel the rally and its social media page was removed, the police said in a news release Saturday.

RCMP said they plan on increasing their patrols and monitoring the area.

The principal at Westisle Composite High School in Elmsdale, P.E.I., also issued a warning earlier this week about the car rally after details circulated on Facebook.

Heidi Morgan, the school's principal, told CBC earlier this week that community members alerted the school to it.

"We did feel like the risky behaviour is something that we had to inform parents so that hopefully it would lead to conversations about this type of event and what should and shouldn't happen," she said

While the exact date was not confirmed, the rally appeared to be set for Saturday or next weekend.