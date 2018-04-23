RCMP respond to weekend stabbing in eastern P.E.I.

Kings District RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a residence in eastern P.E.I. this weekend.

The call came in around 3 a.m. Sunday, and officers arrived on the scene to find a 27 year old male with multiple injuries.

"He was suffering injuries from what appeared to be a knife wound," said Sgt. Chris Gunn with the Kings District RCMP. "And lacerations to his head from what appeared to be a beer bottle."

The man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released. Police say the man continues to recover at home.

A 26 year-old-woman, who police say was in a domestic relationship with the man, was arrested and was scheduled to appear in court today. No charges have been laid, but police say she could face multiple charges of assault with a weapon, as well as a charge of breach of probation or breach of court orders.

As part of the investigation, police spent several hours at the residence where the incident occurred Sunday morning.

"A search warrant was conducted on where we believe the offence occurred, to collect evidence," said Sgt. Gunn. "And our forensic identification section did attend, documented the scene, and seized evidence which we still have in custody."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

