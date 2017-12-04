Police say an investigation into how a man was injured Monday while being taken into custody in Rollo Bay, P.E.I., is continuing.

A statement from Supt. Mac B. Richards of the Criminal Operations Branch, "L" Division, in P.E.I., says RCMP responded to a call late in the afternoon.

"A male was injured while being taken into custody," reads the brief statement. "There is no threat to public safety and RCMP are continuing their investigation into the matter."

The statement goes on to say the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team — an independent unit that investigates serious incidents in which police are involved — would be attending and working in conjunction with the RCMP.

"The RCMP would like to thank the community members who called in. An update will be provided when possible," concludes the statement.