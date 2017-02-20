A rally to show support for rural P.E.I. is being held in Charlottetown today.

Parents from the Georgetown Elementary Home and School Association are organizing the rally that's being called, 'We are rural strong.'

Mallory Peters, the association's president, says rural P.E.I. is being ignored by the government.

"We just want to focus on P.E.I. itself as a rural province."

The group will meet at Peakes Quay at 1 p.m. and begin a walk to the Coles Building at 1:30 p.m. for speakers and entertainment.

Mallory Peters, president of Georgetown Elementary Home and School, says the rally is to focus on P.E.I. being a rural province. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

While the rally is inspired by and focused on proposed school closures, Peters said the purpose of the event is also to focus more broadly on the needs of rural P.E.I.

"We just want to get everybody together to say we are one island, that services need to be equal not only for us with the school fight but with health care, with ferries, with fishing, with farming," said Peters.

"Everything needs to be viewed as equal."