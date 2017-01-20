Knowing firsthand how difficult it is to quit smoking, Marianna Popovacki now helps others on their journey to a cigarette-free life.

Popovacki, a quit coach with the Smokers Helpline, said the first thing she does when talking to people on the phone is to work on building up their confidence.

Anyone who wants to stop smoking should feel empowered and motivated, she said.

"So we spend some time talking about that," she told CBC Island Morning for an interview on National Non-Smoking Week on Thursday.

"And then we get into tailoring a personalized quit plan for them based on their needs."

Personal approach

Popovacki said every story of quitting is different.

The helpline talks to people about tools and strategies to deal with cravings and withdrawals.

But a lot of time is also spend talking about what triggers them to smoke in the first place, and then discussing how to cope with that differently.

The helpline talks to people about what triggers them to smoke in the first place. (Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press)

Most people don't mind sharing their personal stories, perhaps because it's more comfortable talking to a stranger, she said.

"We really encourage people to call us just because having that personal line really just makes a difference," she said.

"Just sharing their heart, and their struggles, and just having that listening and being built up and encouraged."

Connecting with others

The helpline follows people in their journey to quit smoking for up to three months.

It also helps them connect with others in online discussion groups and forums.

Getting that personal feedback is rewarding, she said.

"People don't feel alone," she said.

The helpline also encourages people to give up by providing rewards, such as $500 for the first seven days of non-smoking, or trials of nicotine replacement gum.

She added that nobody should feel discouraged from trying, even if it's not the first time.

Her advice for getting back on is "to try again."

"Every time they try they learn from the experience," she said.

The helpline is available seven days a week at 1-877-513-5333 or at smokershelpline.ca.