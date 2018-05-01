Questions linger about dredging P.E.I.'s harbours after fishing crews get stuck

P.E.I. fishermen were asking a lot of questions Tuesday following a dangerous moment at sea.

Fishing crews at Hardy's Channel in western P.E.I., and Covehead Harbour got stuck because of sandbars in what was a difficult start to the spring lobster season.

A fishing crew had to be rescued in Hardy's Channel Monday morning because their boat got hung up on a sandbar and water started coming in.

In Covehead Harbour, about half-a-dozen boats ended up docking in Rustico because a sandbar prevented them from getting back into Covehead.

DFO responds

In a statement to CBC, a spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said fishermen's safety is their top priority and a key factor in the opening of the fishery.

They said a dredging contractor has been on-site in Covehead since Saturday but was unable to work on the weekend due to weather conditions.

As for Hardy's Channel, they said over the last decade it typically hasn't required dredging, but a survey is being carried out to see if it's necessary and the results of that survey will be available in a few days.

Struggles remain

The situation at Covehead Harbour remained difficult for many fishermen Tuesday, with some boats still redirecting to Rustico.

Fisherman Bryce Coady says he managed to get back into the harbour, but it wasn't easy.

'Obviously there's problems in some of the harbours or the boats wouldn't be getting in trouble,' says P.E.I. Fishermen's Association president Bobby Jenkins of dredging in harbours. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

"Hard on the gear and hard on the boats. It's not much fun trying to drag through the water," he said.

One boat had to back into the harbour in order to deal with the sandbar.

'Not enough dredges'

Coady said the situation has been frustrating not just for him, but for everyone on the water. Some fishermen in the area said they wonder if more dredging would have helped on setting day.

"The ice has been gone for a while.... I'm not sure if it's politics or what but for one reason or another it wasn't here," said fisherman Chris Meisner.

Coady said he believes more dredges were needed to clear the harbours before setting day.



"Little rough for everybody around the coast it seems like. Just not enough dredges to keep up to the task that we need done," he said.

'Obviously there's problems'

Dredging crews were out in the water in Covehead following Monday's difficulties with the sandbar.

P.E.I. Fishermen's Association president Bobby Jenkins said he doesn't know all the circumstances surrounding yesterday's incidents but believes more dredging should have been done in the harbours.

This lobster boat can be seen backing into Covehead Harbour in order to bypass the sandbar. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

"Obviously there's problems in some of the harbours or the boats wouldn't be getting in trouble," he said.

Coady said he hopes the issue is resolved as soon as possible so there won't be any more delays or setbacks.

"It affects the whole Island if it doesn't get good lobster, good prices. You're not making money, nobody's spending money."

'Not a new issue'

"This is not a new issue," said MLA Colin LaVie during Tuesday's sitting of the legislature.

He asked why harbours hadn't been properly dredged prior to setting day to ensure the safety of fishermen.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Heath MacDonald responded, saying he has spoken to the DFO about dredging P.E.I. harbours and that all three dredgers that belong to the province are currently deployed.

