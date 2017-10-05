A major intersection in Charlottetown that's been closed for nearly three weeks will reopen to traffic some time Friday.

The Queen's Arms intersection, where Capital Drive, North River Road and Lower Malpeque Road meet, was closed Sept. 18 to accommodate replacing an aging storm culvert.

According to a release from the city on Thursday, the final work through Friday will include curing concrete sidewalks and curbing, preparing for asphalt and testing the traffic lights.

Traffic will be allowed through the area again some time in the late evening of Oct. 6, the city said.

The construction was originally supposed to wrap up last week, but heavy rain delayed the work to replace the nearly 75-year-old drainage system.

"We want to sincerely thank the public and businesses in the area for their patience and cooperation during this project," Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of the public works and urban beautification committee, said in the release.