Communities across Canada are grieving the victims of a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday, including P.E.I.

"I was crying," said Mona Abdallah, a UPEI student who is Muslim. "I know those people, they only go to the mosque to practice their religion, so why?"

Mona Abdallah, a student at UPEI and a Muslim, said she was heartbroken over Sunday's shootings in Quebec City. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"When we heard the news we were surprised and horrified to hear an attack on a prayer hall," said Zain Esseghaier, spokesperson for the Muslim Society of P.E.I.

He said he's been receiving many messages since Sunday with reaction from across the Island, from both Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

"It's quite heart warming to hear we're not alone," said Esseghaier.

Flags across P.E.I. were also lowered to half mast today in honour of Sunday's shooting victims.

'It's still puzzling'

The shootings happened two days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Abdallah said it feels to her the Muslim community is deeply misunderstood.

"Islam is the religion of peace but they will not believe Islam is the religion of peace until go and study Islam," she said.

Esseghaier said Trump's actions don't make any sense to him.

"It's still puzzling, I think, for everyone. There doesn't seem to be a clear direction in terms of policies," he said.

Zain Esseghaier, spokesperson for the Muslim Society of P.E.I., said Trump's efforts to ban immigration from several Muslim-majority countries is confusing. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

March to be held on Saturday

The Muslim Society of P.E.I., along with the Cooper Institute, are organizing a march that will be held this Saturday.

Esseghaier said he hopes events this past weekend will unite instead of divide.

"We have to remain in solidarity with each other, regardless of faith or race."