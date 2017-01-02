This year will mark the start of the province's plan to replace an aging fleet of forest fire trucks, many of which qualify as antiques.

The oldest of the trucks is a 1979 Chevy tanker truck, and four more vehicles are from the 1980s. The "new" truck is from 1991.

Environment Minister Robert Mitchell says $100,000 has been set aside in this/next year's capital budget to replace one truck.

Another new truck will be purchased in each of the next four years.

Mitchell said the vehicles have been well-maintained, but it's time to replace them. It's been difficult to find parts, he said.

"You know over the last couple years, we've seen fairly major events and fires out in Fort McMurray, and last summer as well in Nova Scotia," he said. "So we're just trying to prepare for possibilities of anything that could occur on P.E.I., based on dry summers and conditions over the last couple years. I think it's prudent we get fully prepared, and this will put us in pretty good stead."

The former head of forest fire protection for the province has said the older vehicles are more prone to breaking down.

Most of the vehicles are four-wheel drive tanker trucks, designed to be able to go places conventional fire trucks can't. According to officials, they're called upon an average of about 25 times a year.

In, 2006 the Pat Binns government announced a $675,000-plan to replace provincial forest fire vehicles, but that plan was never followed through. Binns and the PCs lost the election the following spring.

