Spencer Birt from Charlottetown waited for the right moment to ask Abby Morgan to marry him.

"I did have the ring for probably two or three weeks and I was basically waiting for a big dump of snow," he said.

And there was lots of snow on Dec. 17, when the couple decided to take their two dogs for a walk along the wooded trails in Winter River.

The couple often sets up the GoPro to take selfies, and that morning was no different.

Spencer Birt wasn't sure if his GoPro — which doesn't have a viewfinder, would even capture the proposal properly. (Spencer Birt)

Birt clamped his camera to a branch, but because the GoPro didn't have a viewfinder, there was no way of knowing if they would even be in the shot.

"I'm particular on the framing and all that kind of stuff, but I was definitely winging it that day," he said.

It was between -15 and -20 with the wind chill, so Birt had to move quickly.

"I did have a very nice dress shirt on underneath that old plaid jacket, but I was just about to take it off when the GoPro started flashing 'low battery' because it was so cold," he said.

With the GoPro battery about to die, Spencer Birt rushes back to propose to Abby Morgan. (Spencer Birt)

Birt ran over to his girlfriend.

"We were probably posing for the camera for about five to 10 seconds," he said.

'You get all caught up in the excitement'

"I grabbed both of her hands and told her I had a question to ask her. Pulled the ring out and dropped to one knee and asked her if she'd marry me."

Morgan didn't answer right away. "Maybe 30 seconds, because you get all caught up in the excitement, but eventually, it was a yes," she said.

"It happened so quickly that I was too excited, I didn't even have time to cry."

Abby Morgan and Spencer Birt kiss after she says yes to his marriage proposal. (Spencer Birt)

Morgan said she will always treasure that engagement photo.

"I'm just so happy that I have something that captured that moment, since it went by so quickly and we were both so nervous that it was almost like we weren't there," she said.

'A lot of squealing, a lot of screeching'

Morgan said the video of her reaction to the proposal is rather embarrassing.

"There was a lot of squealing, a lot of screeching, a lot of excitement,"

Spencer Birt and Abby Morgan overlooking cliffs in Ireland. (Spencer Birt)

Birt said he always thought that if he proposed, he wanted it to be special.

"I only plan on doing it once. Good memory to have and it couldn't have worked out better."

Morgan is hoping the engagement photo will be one of many the couple will take at Winter River over the coming years.

"Hopefully, we'll able to redo those photos on anniversaries for many years to come and we can always go back to that spot and have that moment and capture it again."

The couple is looking at a possible wedding date sometime in the fall of 2018, in Morgan's mother's backyard.

