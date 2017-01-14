A 31-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with driving while prohibited and possession of a stolen licence.
Charlottetown Police say they stopped the driver on Garfield Street on Thursday and arrested him for driving while prohibited. When they checked the licence plate, they realized it had previously been been reported stolen.
The accused will appear in Charlottetown provincial court at a later date.
