Ten Strings & A Goatskin
Air Date: Mar 07, 2018 1:00 AM AT
They are three fine musicians who have made PEI so proud over the last several years. Ten Strings and a Goat Skin have toured all over the world and have created fans wherever they have performed. The guys have decided to take an indefinite break to pursue some personal interests...and so this Friday night at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown they will perform their final show in Canada before their break. We'll get all the details when two members drop by for a chat...and we'll have a pair of tickets to give away.
