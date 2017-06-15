A New Brunswick-based songwriter has assembled a Canadian "Dream Team" to help a song by a musician with family ties to P.E.I. become Canada's "other national song."

Don Coleman says it was "a bit of serendipity" that led to him crossing paths with Jeanette Arsenault, whose parents and extended family are Islanders, and discover her song Mon Cher Canada/This is My Canada.

"I told her I really thought it was an excellent song and very well-written, lyrical and musically."

Coleman wanted to give the song a new life with a new rendition in time for Canada 150. He invited a roster of Canadian artists and session musicians to take part, including David Clayton Thomas of Blood Sweat and Tears, the Good Brothers, and Acadian vocalist Wilfrid LeBoutilier, among others.

"I started listening to it and it really pulled at my heartstrings. It was a piano-based song... as well the lyrics touched me as I was listening to the first verse for the first time."

Perfect song

Coleman said when he heard it he knew it would be a perfect Canada 150 song.

"It was a good time for this song to come to life," he said.

The project was funded by a GoFund Me campaign created by Arsenault called "Dream Team Canada" that has raised more than $13,000.

A video for the song was made and included a multicultural choir from Ontario.

"We've tried to represent the peoples of Canada in some of the visuals and also with some of our amazing young choir," said Coleman.

The song can be viewed on YouTube and is available to purchase on iTunes.

"We're hoping to have Canadians embrace this as our other national song," he said.